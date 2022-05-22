Maha: College student stabbed to death by `jilted suitor' in Aurangabad

Aurangabad, May 21 (PTI) An 18-year-old college-going girl was brutally killed by a `jilted suitor' in Aurangabad city of Maharashtra on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The incident took place around near Deogiri College, said a police official.

Sharansingh Sethi, the accused, allegedly approached Sukhpreet Kaur alias Kashish (18) from behind and slit her throat while asking her `why don't you love me,' he said.

While Sethi then fled from the spot, another girl who was with Kaur called police and took her to hospital. But she died during treatment, the official said.

Kaur was a student of Bachelor in Business Administration course at Deogiri College.

Police were looking for Sethi and further probe is on, the official added. PTI DC KRK KRK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)