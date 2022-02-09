Maha: Court convicts man accused of setting woman lecturer ablaze in Wardha

Wardha, Feb 9 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Wardha district on Wednesday convicted the man who set a 25-year-old woman lecturer on fire in Hinganghat two years ago.

The district additional sessions court found the accused Vikesh Nagrale guilty of setting the victim Ankita Pisudde ablaze on the streets of Hinganghat, after concluding arguments were presented in the case.

The court will decide and pronounce the quantum of punishment on Thursday.

Special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam said that the judge had convicted Nagrale after the charge of murder was proven against him.

"On behalf of the government, I requested the court to issue a day's time to decide and pronounce the punishment as per the directions of the Supreme Court," Nikam said.

As per the case details, the incident took place on February 3, 2020, when the accused poured petrol on the victim Ankita Pisudde, a lecturer of Botany at a local college, as she reached Hinganghat by bus, and set her ablaze. The victim suffered 40 per cent burns in the attack and succumbed to her injuries after a week-long battle at a hospital in Nagpur.

The incident sent shock waves across that state.

At least 29 witnesses were examined during the course of the trial. PTI COR ARU ARU

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)