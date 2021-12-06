Nagpur Court Frames Charges Against Devendra Fadnavis In Poll Affidavit Case

In a key development, a court has framed charges against former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis pertaining to a complaint of alleged non-disclosure of criminal cases registered against him. The complainant has alleged that the Leader of Opposition at Maharashtra Legislative Assembly did not reveal the same in his election affidavit in 2014, as mandated. Notably, Fadnavis was the 18th Chief Minister of the state from October 31, 2014, to November 8, 2019.

Judicial Magistrate First Class VM Deskhmukh has framed charges against the BJP leader while Fadnavis had pleaded not guilty.

The update comes to the fore while the court was hearing an application filed by advocate Satish Uke, who is seeking criminal proceedings against Fadnavis for the non-disclosure of criminal cases in the 2014 poll affidavit. While the court has heard both sides on November 24, it observed that prima-facie, an offence is apparent against the accused, Fadnavis.

Maharashtra court presses charges against ex-CM over non-disclosure of criminal record

Notably, the court decided whether the presence of the accused was imperative during the hearing. Maharashtra's Leader of Opposition had previously filed an application under section 205 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and sought exemption from in-person appearance in the court. Further, he gave an undertaking that his lawyer Uday Dable will be present and address the allegations levelled against himself, on his behalf. The court allowed the application and when the court asked whether Fadnavis wanted to plead guilty, his lawyer answered, "pleading not guilty".

Also, the court has directed the former Maharashtra CM to submit an undertaking that he has exhaustively perceived the accusation against him and affirm that no prejudice existed in recording the plea and he will not dispute the same later.

The complainant has contended that the BJP leader filed a false affidavit in 2014 by not disclosing two pending criminal cases against him. According to him, the cases of cheating and forgery were filed against Fadnavis in 1996 and 1998.