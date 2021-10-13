Maha: Court Sentences Man To 7 Years RI For Wife's Death

A court has sentenced a 50-year-old man to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for the death of his wife in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

In an order passed on Tuesday, additional sessions judge of Palghar district court D H Keluskar found the accused Laxman Navsha Palwa guilty of offences under section 304 (part II) of the IPC.

The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 500 on the accused.

Additional public prosecutor S B Sawant told the court that on March 6, 2017, the accused assaulted his wife Malti with a wooden log at their home in Chaverpada in Saphale.

The woman died on the spot and the accused remained with the body, it was stated.

In his order the judge noted that the crime had occurred in a moment of passion as the victim consumed liquor and was a result of a sudden quarrel without premeditation.

