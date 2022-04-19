In a key development, Maharashtra DGP on Tuesday instructed top police officials to initiate actions against whom cases concerning religious disputes have been filed. Action will be taken against whom cases are registered under sections 153 (A), 295 (A) of the IPC. Furthermore, the DGP has also instructed officials to file cases against those making provocative remarks or speeches.

Earlier in the day, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil had asked the DGP and the Mumbai Police Commissioner to prepare guidelines on the use of loudspeakers, which will be issued in a few days. Walse's directives follows MNS chief Raj Thackeray's ultimatum to the state government to remove loudspeakers from Mosques before May 3.

The state's director general of police (Rajnish Seth) and Mumbai CP (Sanjay Pandey) will sit together and prepare guidelines (over the use of loudspeakers) for the state. These guidelines will be issued in a day or two. All will have to implement them," he told reporters.

Maha Home Ministry tweaks rules on loudspeakers

Speaking to reporters, the Minister further added there is no time limit to issuing the orders and also this need not go to the cabinet for approval. Field level inputs will be taken and the Government will initiate action accordingly. Regarding his meeting with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday, Patil said that the leaders discussed the law and order situation in the state.

On Monday, the Home Ministry revised the rules on loudspeaker usage informing that prior permission needs to be taken on using loudspeakers at religious places starting May 3. The Nashik administration has already begun taking action on using loudspeakers. After May 3, the loudspeakers being used without due permission will be confiscated. Additionally, a police investigation will be initiated against those using loudspeakers above the permissible decibel level.

In another key development, the Maharashtra DGP Rajnish Seth has called a meeting of all the commissioners across the state, which will also be attended by the IG officers of the range via video conferencing.

The loudspeaker row gained momentum after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray gave an ultimatum to the Maha Vikas Aghadi Government (MVA) to remove the loudspeakers from Mosques before May 3, otherwise MNS will play Hanuman Chalisa outside Mosques.