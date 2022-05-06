Maha: Dombivili couple booked for cheating investors of over Rs 94 lakh

Thane, May 06 (PTI) An offence has been registered against a couple from Dombivili town in Thane district of Maharashtra for allegedly cheating several people to the tune of over Rs 94 lakh, police said on Friday.

The police on Thursday registered a case under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (breach of trust) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and MPID against Ravi Gurav and his wife Ifi, an official from Tilak Nagar police station said.

The couple had allegedly cheated several people between April 2016 and May 2021 by promising them lucrative returns if they invested in shares and small industries, he said.

The duo initially paid investors good returns of around 10 per cent per month for some months and then gradually stopped the payments, the official said.

A total of 15 persons had invested several lakhs with the couple, he said, adding that no arrests have been made in this regard and the local police are probing the matter. PTI COR ARU ARU

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)