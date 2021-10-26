Maha: Five Held For Killing Suspected Thief In Bhiwandi

Four persons were arrested and a teenage boy was detained on Tuesday for allegedly killing a 32-year-old man in Bhiwandi city in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said.

The deceased Safique Mahboob Shaikh was attacked on Monday night when he was allegedly stealing cash from the Chinese food stall of the main accused, an official said.

The accused included a man and his two sons, he said, adding that a case of murder was registered.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)