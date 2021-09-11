Maha: Four Held For Kidnapping Nine-year-old Boy

The police in Maharashtra's Thane city rescued a nine-year-old boy who was kidnapped for a ransom of Rs 40 lakh, and arrested four persons in connection with the crime on Saturday, an official said.

The Class 4 student was kidnapped when he was returning home from tuition classes in Ambernath on Wednesday evening, additional commissioner of police (Crime) Ashok Morale said.

Based on a complaint lodged by his parents, who received a ransom call for Rs 40 lakh, a case was registered with the Ambernath police station.

The police examined the CCTV footage from the scene of abduction and zeroed in on a suspect, he said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police nabbed the four accused, who had befriended the child days before the abduction, the official said, adding that accused ensured that the boy remained unaware that he had been kidnapped and demanded the ransom from his parents.

The boy was rescued successfully and handed over to his parents, the official said.

