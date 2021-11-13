Maha: Four naxals killed, three police personnel injured in encounter in Gadchiroli

Mumbai, Nov 13 (PTI) At least four naxals were killed and three police personnel were seriously injured in an encounter in dense forests in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Saturday, an official said.

The district, which lies on the border of Chhattisgarh, is over 900 km away from Mumbai.

The operation in Gyarahbatti forests of Dhanora tehsil was still on and the number of casualties might increase, the senior police official told PTI.

The encounter took place near Mardintola village in the morning when naxals fired on a search team of the police, he said.

The three injured police personnel were airlifted by chopper to Nagpur for treatment, the official said.

A commando team of the police had specific intelligence about the movement of ultras from forests of Chhattisgarh into Gadchiroli and was out on a combing operation when the gun-battle started, he said. PTI DC NSK KRK KRK

