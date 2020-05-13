Maharashtra Govt Seeks 20 CAPF Companies From Centre To Help Police Maintain Law & Order

The Maharashtra government has requested 20 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) from the Centre to help maintain law and order in the state, informed Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday. The 32 companies of the Central Reserve Police Force, already deployed in the state, are working in tandem with the Maharashtra Police.

The minister added that many Maharashtra Police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 and need time to rest and recuperate.

"The corona pandemic and resultant lockdown have seen the police force stretched as they work in extremely challenging conditions for long hours both day and night. Eid is also around the corner. We do not want the police to be any more overburdened than they are," Deshmukh said.

"May 25th is Eid when we will need augmented security presence to ensure law and order is not disturbed. Hence, we have asked for 20 CAPF companies to be deployed urgently to help the police," the Minister further added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra is the worst affected state in the country with 24,427 COVID-19 cases which include 5,125 patients who have recovered and 921 fatalities, as of Wednesday. With 339 patients being discharged in a day, the number of recovered increased to 5,125. Meanwhile, 53 deaths- 28 from Mumbai, 6 from Panvel, 6 from Pune, 5 from Jalgaon, 3 from Solapur, two from Thane and one each from Raigad, Aurangabad, and Akola were reported on Tuesday taking the state's death toll to 921. 35 of the deceased patients had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, etc.

A total of 2,21,645 laboratory samples have been tested so far. There are 1289 active containment zones in the state currently. Surveillance of 54.92 lakh population was done by 12,923 squads. While 2,81,655 persons are under home quarantine, 15,627 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The Maharashtra government has launched an online OPD providing free health advice to citizens during the lockdown.

(With Inputs from ANI)