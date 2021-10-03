Maha: Gutka Worth Rs 1.67 Crore Seized In Bhiwandi

Banned gutka worth Rs 1.67 crore was seized after a godown was raided in Bhiwandi in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, the godown in Anjur Phata was raided by police's Property Cell and the contraband that was stored in five vehicles was seized, said Thane police spokesperson Jaimala Vasawe.

Apart from the gutka worth Rs 1.67 crore, the police also seized vehicles and containers cumulatively valued at Rs 34.23 lakh, the official said.

