Maha HM Anil Deshmukh Reacts To CBI Probe In Sushant Death Case, Defends Mumbai Police

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh addressed the media on Saturday and opined on the ongoing investigation of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's unnatural death on June 14.

In light of recent events, the State Government has been bitterly unhappy with the Supreme Court's orders and the Centre's decision to take over the high-profile case. Expressing his opinion on the same, Deshmukh said that the CBI has not taken over the case yet as the final order will be pronounced on August 11, the date of the next hearing of Rhea Chakraborty's writ petition seeking transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai.

Read | Centre slams Mumbai Police in Bombay HC for 'questionable' investigation in Sushant's case

Deshmukh claimed that he does not agree with the Supreme Court's decision to hand over the case to the CBI as Mumbai Police is allegedly "working effectively" and "is capable enough". He also spoke in defense of Mumbai Police and said that they're investigating the matter in a professional manner. Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh last week pointed out serious loopholes in the investigation conducted by the Mumbai police which indicate that ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and friend Siddharth Pithani could be involved the mysterious death of the Bollywood actor.

Read | Mumbai Police to submit Sushant's probe details in a sealed cover in Supreme Court

SC pulls up Mumbai police

Hearing Rhea's plea seeking transfer of the case filed by Sushant's father from Patna to Mumbai, the single-member Supreme court bench on August 5 refused to grant protection for Rhea from any coercive action and decided that the matter would be taken up for hearing again next week. The apex court gave the Maharashtra government and police three days time to put on record all details pertaining to the probe on Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Read | Sushant's lawyer raises concerns on Mumbai Police's probe; has questions for Rhea

The Court assured that the concern raised by the late actor's family about the Mumbai Police destroying evidence should be taken care of. Moreover, the apex court pulled up the Mumbai authorities for quarantining the IPS officer from Patna, Bihar, and said that it did not send a good message as all eyes were on the case. It also cited the ‘sensitivity of the matter and the inter-state ramification and presence of most of the accused in Mumbai’ for the Director-General of Police, Bihar to request the Bihar Government to recommend a CBI probe, which has now been accepted by the Centre.

Read | Sushant case: 'Mumbai Police refused to co-operate', states Bihar Govt in affidavit to SC