Maharashtra Home Minister Evades Question On Sushant Case Top-cop's Quarantine; WATCH

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday refused to comment on the forcible quarantine of Bihar police's top cop who had reached Mumbai to investigate into the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The Home Minister evaded the question put forth to him asking for the reason behind the sudden quarantine of Patna city SSP Vinay Tiwari.

While the other officers of the Bihar police's 4-member team have not been quarantined yet, sources have reported that the entire team may be put into institutionalised quarantine by the BMC almost 5 days after they landed into the city. The Bihar government has pre-empted this by asking why such a late step would be taken.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has also spoken to media, putting forth that what has happened with the top-cop is wrong. Deshmukh, meanwhile, is of the opinion that the Mumbai Police's probe is being conducted 'professionally'.

Senior Bihar Police officer quarantined

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey on Sunday said that IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, heading a police team from Patna investigating the case related to the death of SSR had been "forcibly quarantined" by the municipal authorities in Mumbai.

Senior officer IPS officer Vinay Tiwari was deployed by the Bihar Police to monitor and lead the probe into Sushant's death after reports of non-cooperation by Mumbai Police reached Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey. However, Tiwary on Sunday was forced to remain under home quarantine for 14 days by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials.

Bihar Police DGP took to Facebook to reveal the shocking development saying, "IPS officer Vinay Tiwari reached Mumbai today from Patna on official duty to lead the police team there but he has been forcibly quarantined by BMC officials at 11 pm today. He was not provided accommodation in the IPS Mess despite request and was staying in a guest house in Goregaon."

A team of Bihar Police is currently in Mumbai to investigate after an FIR was registered by Sushant's father in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty and five others, under IPC sections, 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 306 (abetment of suicide).

For this, the Bihar Police has sought reports of the forensic laboratory, inquest, post- mortem, and the relevant CCTV footage from the Mumbai Police, apart from the statements of those who have been questioned in the case.

