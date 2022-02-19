Maha: Man booked for duping mother of Rs 3.50 lakh cash, 30 tola gold

Pune, Feb 19 (PTI) A man has been booked along with his girlfriend for allegedly duping his family to the tune of Rs 3.50 lakh and 30 tola of gold, police in Kondhwa in Pune said on Saturday.

The complaint was filed by the 62-year-old mother of the accused, an official said.

"The complainant had a joint account with her younger son working in the Gulf. The accused used to help his mother with bank work so knew details, passwords etc. He withdrew Rs 80,000 using forged cheques, Rs 2.75 lakh kept as fixed deposits and 30 tolas of gold. His girlfriend has also been booked," he said. PTI COR BNM BNM BNM

