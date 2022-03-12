Maha: Man Held For Housebreaking, Thefts In Raigad

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with 10 cases of housebreaking and theft in Maharashtra's Raigad district, police said on Saturday.

The police have arrested Jay Balkrishna Rajadhyaksha from Dhamote village in connection with the offences that took place between November last year and February, an official said.

The accused had allegedly stolen goods worth Rs 7 lakh in the thefts that took place in Shelu, Dhamote villages and Neral market area in the last four months, he said.

The accused has been booked under section 380 (theft) and other relevant provisions of the IPC at Neral police station, the official added.

