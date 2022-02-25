Maha: Man held for killing teen over petty dispute

Thane, Feb 25 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly killing a 16-year-old boy over a petty dispute in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on a farm in Bandarpada area of Kalyan on Thursday evening, an official said.

The accused Yasin Sheikh Imran (20) took the victim Arman Sayyed to the farm and allegedly attacked him with a sickle, killing him on the spot, he said.

The accused and the victim had fought with each other on several occasions over a girl, the official said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's family, the accused was arrested within five hours of the crime, he added. PTI COR ARU ARU

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)