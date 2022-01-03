Maha: Man Held For Sexually Assaulting Minor Daughter In Chandrapur

A man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his 12-year-old daughter in Bramhapuri tehsil in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, police said on Monday.

He was arrested from Tilaknagar locality on the complaint of his wife, who told police sexual assault incidents took place at around 8pm on December 29 as well as in May, 2020, an official said.

The Bramhapuri police station official said the man has been charged under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IPC provisions for rape and criminal intimidation.

