Maha: Man Held For Stealing Rickshaws

Police have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly stealing autorickshaws in Thane and Vasai in Maharashtra and recovered from him two such vehicles, an official said on Sunday.

The accused, Sanu Khan alias Lal Badshah, was nabbed following a tip-off, he said.

"Khan was caught in Hazuri area of Thane. He had stolen the rickshaws from Wagle Estate and Valiv areas and offences had been registered in connection with the thefts," said senior inspector Vikas Godke.

The two seized rickshaws are worth over Rs 1 lakh, he said.

