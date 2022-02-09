Maha: Man kills wife in presence of two-year-old son in Latur

Latur, Feb 9 (PTI) A 26-year-old man allegedly killed his estranged wife by slitting her throat with a sharp weapon in the presence of his toddler son in Maharashtra's Latur city, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Awanti Nagar area of Barshi road around 5 pm on Tuesday, an official said.

Reshma Abdul Shaikh (22) was living with her parents following constant harassment by her husband Abdul Unus Shaikh, resident of Islampura Chowk area, he said.

On Tuesday, the accused arrived at his in-laws' house and allegedly attacked his wife who was alone with their two-year-old son, he said.

Shaikh slit the victim's throat with a sharp weapon and fled the scene, leaving her in a pool of blood, the official said.

The incident came to light when the victim's son walked out of the house covered in blood, following which some passersby found her body and alerted the police, he said.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC was registered against the accused, who has since been detained, the official added. PTI COR ARU ARU

