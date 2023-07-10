Maha: Minor Raped, Forced To Undergo Abortion; 14 Booked

A 14-year-old girl from Maharashtra's Beed district was allegedly raped by a man and forced to undergo an abortion, police said on Monday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl, the Beed Rural police on Saturday registered a case against 14 people in connection with the crime, an official said.

As per the complaint, the 24-year-old accused allegedly accosted the victim, a Class 9 student from a village in Beed. He lured the girl every two to three days and raped her on a field at night, the official said.

The girl confided in her mother and complained of stomach pain. A sonography was subsequently conducted and it was found that she was seven months pregnant, he said.

On June 24, the girl and her mother were taken to Aurangabad, where the girl was given some pills to terminate the pregnancy. The victim gave birth to a stillborn baby girl, the official said.

Following the abortion, the accused threatened the victim and her parents and sent them to Pune. The crime came to light when a relative of the victim approached the police, he said, added that a case has been registered against 14 people for their involvement.

