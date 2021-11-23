Maha: NCB Busts Drug Manufacturing Unit In Nanded; Three Nabbed

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted a drug manufacturing unit in Kamtha area of Maharashtra's Nanded district and apprehended three persons in this connection, an official said on Tuesday.

Based on a tip-off, the NCB's Mumbai zonal unit on Monday raided three shops, where a drug manufacturing unit was being operated, the official said.

The NCB team seized 111 kg of poppy straw, 1.4 kg of opium, Rs 1.55 lakh cash, and recovered equipment such as two grinding machines, an electronic scale and a note counting machine, he said.

The NCB has nabbed three persons in this connection and a case has been registered against them, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

