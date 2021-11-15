Maha: NCB Seizes 1.127 Tons Of Ganja Worth Rs 5.63 Cr In Nanded, Arrests 2

The Mumbai unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized 1,127 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 5.63 crore in Nanded district in the early hours of Monday and arrested two people, an official said.

The operation was carried out at Manjram in Naigaon taluka, some 570 kilometres from here, and the consignment, loaded on a mutli-axle truck, was on its way from Hyderabad and was to be delivered in Jalgaon, he said.

The quantity seized is among the highest in any operation by the Mumbai unit of the NCB, the official said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)