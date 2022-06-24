Maha Police Asks Officials To Stay On High Alert Over Possible Protests By Shiv Sainiks

With fresh political developments every minute from Maharashtra amid the ongoing political turmoil, all police stations in the state, especially those in Mumbai, have now been ordered to remain on high alert after information that Shiv Sena workers can possibly hold protests on the streets over the current scenario. This comes amid a crucial meeting between NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's residence, `Matoshree'.

"State police have received information that Shiv Sainiks can take to the streets in large numbers. To ensure that peace prevails, Police have been asked to remain alert," said Maharashtra Police.

Uddhav Thackeray dares Shinde camp

Hours ago, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray dared rebel leader Eknath Shinde to not use 'Balasaheb's name'. He also stated that without Shiv Sena and Balasaheb's names, the rebels are nothing.

"I'm challenging these people if they want to run the government, run Shiv Sena they are talking about then don't use the names of Balasaheb Thackeray and Shiv Sena. I'm challenging you won't be able to survive in the politics," CM Thackeray said.

Uddhav further said that the 'Shiv Sena' and 'Thackerays' are synonymous. "If they have courage, they should go among people without taking Balasaheb and Shiv Sena's names," Thackeray said.

Shinde Camp to send fresh letter to Governor

Meanwhile, sources have informed Republic that the Eknath Shinde camp now has over 45 MLAs, including both Shiv Sena & Independents. Sources have also revealed that as per Shinde himself, a fresh letter will be sent in the evening from Guwahati to the Governor of Maharashtra and the Deputy Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly. Meanwhile, rebel MLAs, on Friday, welcomed Shiv Sena legislator Dilip Lande, who was with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's camp until Thursday.

This comes as Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray gave a 24-hour ultimatum to rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, as per sources. The Maharastra CM has asked the Eknath Shinde-led brigade to return to Mumbai and hold a one-on-one meeting. If they don't return, disciplinary action would be taken against them. Sources have also revealed that no further talks will be held with them if they don't return to Mumbai within the allotted time.

'Ready to quit as party chief if you think I'm incapable': CM Uddhav Thackeray

While addressing the local Shiv Sena pramukhs on Friday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said, "If I am incapable according to you to run the Shiv Sena, I will step down." He further asserted that he may have left Varsha, but he will not give up the fight.

CM Uddhav said, "If I am incapable according to you to run this party... I am ready to step down as the Sena supremo," he said. The CM, however, clarified, "I left Varsha and came to Matoshree. Some say I have left the fight. I haven't left the fight."