Maha: Raigad Lokadalat settles 34,562 cases; sanctions over Rs 25 crore in compensation

Alibaug, Sep 29 (PTI) The Lokadalat in Maharashtra's Raigad district has settled 34,562 cases amicably and sanctioned compensation to the tune of over Rs 25 crore, an official said on Wednesday.

The Lokadalat proceedings were conducted with the help of video-conferencing at 39 places in the district, the official said.

At least 72 accident claims were settled and a compensation worth Rs 4.41 crore was made in these cases, he said.

Apart from this, 52 land acquisition matters were settled and landowners were awarded compensations worth Rs 21.27 lakh, he said.

The Lokadalat also heard 7,950 cases of taxation of gram panchayat and the municipal council and an amount of Rs 2.76 crore were received by local governing bodies, he said.

As many as 18,495 cases of traffic violations were settled and the police department received Rs 1.33 crore in these matters, the official added.

With this, Raigad district has secured top rank in the state in hearing and settling cases in the Lokadalat, it was stated. PTI COR ARU ARU

