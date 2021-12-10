Maha Recruitment Exam Paper Leak: 2 Held From Beed

The Pune cyber police have arrested two job aspirants from Beed district in connection with a paper leak during the Maharashtra Health Department's recruitment examination, an official said on Friday.

More than a dozen people, including Mahesh Botle, a joint director rank official in the health department, have been arrested so far, he said.

"We have arrested from Beed two job aspirants who had received the leaked question paper," said Inspector D Hake of Cyber police station.

Meanwhile, speaking on the issue, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said stringent action would be taken against those responsible for the leak.

An examination for recruitment to Grade C and D posts was scheduled for October but the paper got leaked some time before it was to start.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)