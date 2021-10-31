Maha: Slab of under-construction building collapses in Pune; 7 labourers injured

Pune, Oct 31 (PTI) Seven labourers were injured after a portion of a slab of an under-construction building collapsed in Maharashtra's Pune city, fire officials said on Sunday.

The incident took place around Saturday midnight when some labourers were working at a podium parking on the site in Wakad area, they said.

"Six to seven labourers were trapped after a portion of the slab at the parking site collapsed. All of them were shifted to a nearby hospital with the help of locals. No one received any serious injuries," fire officer Prabhakar Umratkar said.

Four of the labourers, who received minor injuries, were allowed to go after being provided medical treatment, he said. PTI COR GK GK

