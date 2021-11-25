Maha: Three Booked For Sale, Purchase Of Newborn For Rs 1 Lakh In Thane District

An offence has been registered against three persons for allegedly selling and purchasing a newborn boy for Rs 1 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday.

Based on a complaint lodged by an NGO, the Dombivili police on Wednesday registered an offence under relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, against a couple and a doctor, an official said.

According to the complaint, the accused was pregnant from her second husband and she already had children from her first marriage, and the couple were finding it difficult to manage the family.

The woman sought an abortion, but the accused doctor advised her instead to sell her baby, the official said.

The woman delivered a boy on November 10 and a few days later, she took her newborn son to the doctor and sold him for Rs 1 lakh, he said.

After a few days, when the woman asked the doctor to return her baby, the doctor did not entertain her request, following which she approached an NGO with a complaint, the official said.

Further probe is underway to find out if the accused doctor had purchased and sold infants in a similar manner in the past, he added.

