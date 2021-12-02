Maha: Three Held For Beating Man To Death, Dumping Body In Kalwa Creek

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the death of a man found in Kalwa creek of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday.

A man's body was recovered from Kalwa creek on Wednesday, and the post-mortem indicated several injury marks, an official said.

The victim’s hands were found to have been tied before he was thrown into the creek, he said.

During the probe, the police traced the mark of a tailor on the victim's shirt and ascertained his identity as Shaikh Mohammad Ashif (33), a resident of Shivaji Nagar, Govandi, the official said.

Based on several intelligence inputs, the police zeroed in on the three accused, he said.

According to the police, the sister of one of the accused had borrowed money from the victim, who was allegedly pestering her to pay more even after she returned the money.

Angered by the frequent harassment, the trio allegedly called the victim to a house and beat him to death, and tied his hands and legs, before dumping his body in the creek, the official said.

The accused Nizamuddin Islam Muddin Shaikh (44), Mirza Ali Nawab (30) and Mohammad Irfan Abdul Khan (32) have been arrested under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the IPC, he added.

