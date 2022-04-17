Maha: Three held with MD drug in Palghar district

Palghar, Apr 17 (PTI) Three persons were arrested and MD drugs worth Rs 7.04 lakh were seized from them in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

The trio were nabbed by a team of Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) in Nalasopara on Friday. Police recovered 88 gm of drugs from their possession, a senior officer said.

The accused are identified as Ehtesham Mohammad Rafique Ansari, Mushtaq Mohammad Saeed Khan, and Mohammad Nabhi Usman Qureshi, all residents of Nalasopara.

Ehtesham is a habitual offender who was booked in two cases in the past under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act by local police. PTI COR NSK NSK

