Maha: Three Nigerians Held With Drugs Worth Rs 10.56 Lakh

Police have arrested three Nigerian nationals and seized banned drugs worth Rs 10.56 lakh from their possession in Palghar in Maharashtra, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The seizure was made by officials of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Mahesh Patil said acting on a tip-off, a team of the ANC raided a flat in Naigaon on Sunday and arrested the trio.

A search led to the recovery of banned drugs worth Rs 10.56 lakh from them, he said.

The seized drugs included 1,126 grams of catamine and 13 grams of mephedrone, the DCP said.

The police gave the names of the arrested accused as Oshita Dosi Chibusi, 37, Eizo Ikene, 29, and Izuka Kingsle Acchunilo, 32.

An offence under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act) has been registered against the Nigerian trio.

