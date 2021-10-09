Maha: Transporter Held For Over Rs 1 Crore Fraud In Thane

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the police in Maharashtra's Thane have arrested a transporter for allegedly cheating a man of over Rs 1 crore by fabricating bills and delivery challans, an official said on Saturday.

The police had earlier this week arrested Anil Omprakash Sharma of the transport company BMR Roadways under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the IPC, the official said.

According to the police, the accused had, along with the three other partners of BMR Roadways, fabricated bills and delivery challans for goods that they had not delivered and presented them to another transporter Sri Dinesh Roadlines and got advance payments to the tune of over Rs 1 crore.

The accused then diverted the money to their private accounts and siphoned it off, the official said.

The fraud came to light during the reconciliation of the accounts, following which a complaint was lodged with the Srinagar police station under the Wagle Zone and a case was registered in August.

