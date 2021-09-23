Maha: Tuition Teacher Held For Molesting Girl Student

A private tutor was arrested on Thursday at Kalyan in Thane district of Maharashtra for allegedly molesting a eight-year-old girl student, police said.

The accused, Mudar Talwala, was arrested under IPC section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, they said.

"The accused used to take the minor girl's tuition at his home. However, ever since his wife went to her parents' house over a month back, he started touching the girl inappropriately and molesting her," a police official said.

The girl brought the matter to her parents' attention, after which they lodged a complaint at Mahatma Phule police station in Kalyan, he said.

