Maha: Two Doctors Booked Over Death Of 6-year-old Girl In Kalyan

An offence has been registered against two doctors and the management of a hospital for the death of a six-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

Based on the Kalyan court's directives, the police on Monday registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, cheating and connivance under the IPC and relevant sections of the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act against two doctors and a hospital, an official from Kolsehwadi police station under Kalyan division said.

No arrest has been made in this connection so far and further probe is underway, he said.

According to the complainant, his daughter Shrushti Abhijit Sonawane had fallen ill on October 6, 2018 and was taken to Sai Vinit Hospital in Kalyan, where two doctors examined her and prescribed some medicines, the official said.

The child was taken to the hospital again on October 11, when the doctors diagnosed that she was suffering from dengue. However the doctors did not give her proper treatment and the hospital did not have ventilator and oxygen facility, he said.

The girl was then referred to Royal Children's Hospital where she died, the official said, adding that instead of conducting a post-mortem, the doctors handed over the body to the parents and also charged them Rs 40,000.

A case has been registered against Dr Niteen R Kokre and Dr Rohan Madgul of Sai Vineet Hospital and the management of Royal Children's Hospital in Kalyan, he said.