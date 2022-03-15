Maha: Two held for bid to extort Rs 25 lakh from private company in Gadchiroli

Gadchiroli, Mar 15 (PTI) Two persons were arrested by the Gadchiroli police in Maharashtra for allegedly trying to extort Rs 25 lakh from a private company in Guddigudam area in the district, police said on Monday.

Gadchiroli Police had received information that three to four persons carrying fake guns had visited the office of a private company and demanded Rs 25 lakh. The company officials were asked to bring the money at Jimela bridge in Aheri taluka, an official release said.

Police had detained two men on March 12 at the bridge, it said.

They were placed under arrest and remanded in police custody till March 17. Some other accused are still absconding, the release said.

Parts of the Gadchiroli district in east Maharashtra are affected by Naxalism.