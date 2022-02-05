Maha: Two Held For Killing Woman, Dumping Her Body In Bushes

Hours after the highly decomposed body of a woman was found in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police have arrested two persons on the charge of killing her, an official said.

The woman's body was found in the bushes at Waghoba Khind on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway on Thursday night, he said.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, district Superintendent of Police Dattatreya Shinde said a passerby had found the body, which bore several injury marks.

District's Deputy Superintendent of Police Neeta Padavi was given the probe, he said, adding that the case was cracked in a few hours.

During the investigation, it was found that a missing person report had been filed at Bandra police station in Mumbai over a week ago. The description of the missing person matched with that of the deceased woman, Shinde said.

"The police worked on intelligence inputs and examined the CCTV footages, following which the two accused were arrested," he said.

The Palghar police have registered a case under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence).

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)