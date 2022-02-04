Maha: Two held from Nagpur for attack on couple in Mumbai

Mumbai, Feb 4 (PTI) Police have arrested two persons in Nagpur for allegedly stabbing to death a man and assaulting his girlfriend at Mahim beach in central Mumbai, an official said on Friday.

The two men were held on Thursday evening and brought to Mumbai, he said.

The incident had occurred on Tuesday evening, in which the attackers had stabbed to death 30-year-old Mohammed Wasim Shaikh and left his girlfriend injured, he said.

"While Shaikh died in the incident, the woman is undergoing treatment," the police official said, adding that the suspects are being interrogated. PTI DC NP NP

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)