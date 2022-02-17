Maha: Wanted criminal detained in Thane

Thane, Feb 17 (PTI) A 34-year-old man accused in five serious offences was detained by the police in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said on Thursday.

Shadab Ahmed Ansari, who has several cases of theft, dacoity and attempt to murder to his name, was detained and sent to Nashik jail, the official said.

At least five serious offences have been registered against the accused with the Nizampura police station, he said.

In view of several cases against him, the police have detained Ansari under the provisions of Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act, the official added. PTI COR ARU ARU

