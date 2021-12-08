Maha: Woman Among Three Held For Cheating Cooperative Society Of Nearly Rs 10 Lakh

Two men and a woman were arrested for allegedly cheating a cooperative society of Rs 9.94 lakh through forgery in Latur district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

The two arrested men were identified as Prashant Veerapakshappa Saidapure (27) and Sidram Ganpat Sathe (27) and a 25-year-old woman, an official said.

"The trio duped the Latur Telecommunication Employee Cooperative Society of Rs 9.94 lakh by forging the signatures of its official on cheques after stealing them from the society office," assistant police inspector Prashant Londhe said.

A case of cheating was registered based on the complaint lodged by the administrator of the cooperative society Jeevan Jadhav, he said.

As per the complaint, Saidapure was a contractual employee of the cooperative society. He had stolen five cheques from the society office and forged the signature of the administrator and fraudulently withdrew amount of Rs 9.94 lakh in the name of the persons, who are not members of the cooperative society.

As per the complaint, a case was registered at Gandhi chowk police station under IPC sections 379 (theft), 420 (cheating), 467, 468, 471 (all pertaining to forgery), 34 (common intention).

