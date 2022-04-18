Maha: Woman held for killing husband, trying to pass it off as suicide

Nagpur, Apr 17 (PTI) A woman was arrested for allegedly murdering her 42-year-old husband with the help of their minor teen daughter and then trying to pass it off as a suicide, police in Maharashtra's Nagpur city said on Sunday.

The deceased was a truck driver who used to suspect his 35-year-old wife's character and had also installed CCTV cameras in some parts of their home, a Pardi police station official said.

"After an argument on April 11, the woman and her minor teen daughter strangled him to death using a scarf. The woman then told her brother he had committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling fan. However, a police probe found holes in her version, including the fan being untouched and the dust undisturbed," he said.

"On Saturday, we received the post mortem report which confirmed the cause of death as strangulation. On being questioned, the woman narrated the chain of events that took place on April 11. She has been arrested for murder and the teen daughter has been sent to a child care home," he added. PTI COR BNM BNM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)