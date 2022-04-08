Maha: Woman Held For Stealing Jewellery Worth Over Rs 25 Lakh In Thane District

A 26-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing jewellery worth over Rs 25 lakh from a house in Bhiwandi of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

Based on a tip-off, the accused Monalisa Pankaj Rai was apprehended from Saligaon in neighbouring Goa on April 3, senior inspector Madan Ballal of Narpoli police station said.

The police had on March 31 received a complaint that the accused, her husband and another man had stolen cash to the tune of Rs 90,000 and jewellery from a friend's house, he said.

The alleged accused were staying with their friend on the pretext of renting a room and committed the theft and fled, the official said.

The police have recovered some of the stolen valuables from the accused's house in Goa and further probe is underway to recover the remaining items, he added.

