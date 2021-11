A 49-year-old woman was arrested in Ambernath in Thane district of Maharashtra for allegedly possessing cannabis worth Rs 1 lakh, police said on Monday.

The woman was nabbed on a tip-off on Saturday and 5 kg ganja was seized from her possession, an official said.

She was booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

