Maha: Woman Killed In Palghar District; One Held

A 25-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly brutally killing a woman from his village in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the 33-year-old victim was found dead in a disfigured state, with her face and head smashed, on Monday.

The police have arrested Tejas Desle, a resident of Kharekuran village, under section 302 (murder) and other relevant sections of the IPC for allegedly killing the woman, the station house officer of Palghar police station said. The victim, who was married, went missing from her home on October 29, he said, adding that the deceased woman's body has been sent for post-mortem.

While the motive behind the killing is yet to be ascertained, the police are also probing the possibility of one more person being involved in the crime, the official said.

