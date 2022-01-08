Maha: Woman Kills Minor Son, Daughter In Pune; Held

A 24-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly strangling her two children to death and dumping their bodies in Maharashtra's Pune district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, when the woman killed her two-year-old son and three-and-a-half-old daughter near a labour camp in Mulshi on the outskirts of Pune city, an official said.

The deaths came to light when the woman's husband, who is a labourer at a construction site, didn't find his wife and children when he came home for a meal on Wednesday afternoon, he said.

When despite a search he couldn't find his missing family, the man called his brother-in-law in Lonavala and asked about their whereabouts, the official said.

The woman was subsequently traced to her brother's place, he said, adding that the bodies of the two children were found in the bushes near the labour camp.

The accused has been arrested under relevant sections of the IPC and further probe is underway, the official said.

