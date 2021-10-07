Maha: Woman Smothered To Death For Resisting Rape Bid; One Held

A 25-year-old woman was allegedly killed by a man while resisting a rape bid in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at Katol town, around 60 km from here, on Wednesday, an official said.

The police have arrested Amlesh Kumar Shambhu, a resident of Dongargaon, who allegedly entered the victim's hut in a bid to rape her, but smothered her to death when she tried to fight him off, he said.

The accused has been booked under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the IPC, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

