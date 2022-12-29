Last Updated:

Mahant Arrested For Rape Of 17-year-old In Rajasthan's Bhilwara: Police

According to police, a mahant has been arrested from his ashram for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district.

Rajasthan

Image: PTI


A mahant has been arrested for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, police said on Thursday.

The accused Sarjudas Maharaj was arrested from his ashram on Wednesday in the rape case lodged under POCSO Act and section 376 of the Indian Penal Code, Additional SP Bhilwara Chanchal Mishra said.

She said that the victim had lodged the case with Mandal police station sometime back alleging that Sarju Maharaj was raping her for the last 2 years.

"After investigation, the accused was arrested," Mishra said. 

