Mahant Narender Giri Death Case: CBI Wants 10-day Custodial Remand Of Alleged Accused

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has moved a plea seeking a 10-day police remand of Anand Giri, Adhya Tiwari and Sandeep Tiwari, the three accused persons in the Mahant Narender Giri suicide case. This is the first time that the probe agency has moved a remand plea.

The plea was moved before the chief judicial magistrate of Prayagraj who will listen to the hearing on Monday at 10:30am. Sudhir Kumar, the counsel of the alleged accused persons told Republic TV that he would oppose the bail plea.

If the court grants custody to the CBI, it will be the first time that the accused persons will be interrogated together and their statements will be recorded.

What does the CBI want?

A source privy to the investigation said that they need to confront the trio accused together. "We have not recorded their statement. It will be recorded now. There are possibilities that we might take them to the crime scene. We still have to recover documentary evidence, digital evidence and other things for which their custodial interrogation is a must. We will also confront them with statements of witnesses," said the source.

The CBI recreated the crime scene on September 27. They came prepared with a bug detector. Balbir Giri was taken into custody for interrogation. CBI spent quite a long time at Bhambri Math where Mahant Narender Giri was found hanging. The CBI team is at Prayagraj and they are recording the statements of the concerned people.

