Mahant Narendra Giri's Death Case: 'Suicide Note' & Old Complaint Show Signature Mismatch?

In a major development in the suspicious death of ABAP president Acharya Mahant Narendra Giri, a signature mismatch appears to have been found between his alleged 15-page suicide note and a complaint filed by him at a UP police station filed this year. Republic Media Network has accessed a letter that was addressed to the Prayagraj police by Mahant Narendra Giri. In the letter, Narendra Giri had alleged a fake Twitter account in his name. However, the signature on the letter addressed to the police and the signature on the alleged suicide letter are seemingly different.

Signature mismatch allegedly found on Narendra Giri's suicide note

The alleged suicide letter comes amid a probe into the seer's death that is examining a number of angles, including one of alleged blackmail. Republic has learned that it is believed Mahant Narendra Giri did not write the complaint letter himself, rather he may only have signed it. The alleged suicide letter of the deceased 72-year-old states, "I lived with dignity, will not be able to live with insult, this is why I am taking my own life." He allegedly mentioned that he was upset for several reasons and thus decided to end his life. The seer has also purportedly accused Anand Giri in the letter, as well as making blackmail and harassment allegations against senior priest Aadya Tiwari and the latter's son Sandeep Tiwari.

On Monday evening, Mahant Narendra Giri was found hanging in Baghambari Math. After lunch, the 72-year-old purportedly went to his room but did not respond to knocks on the doors or calls on his cell phone. When the door was opened, he was found hanging from the ceiling. Post the revelations in the alleged suicide note, an FIR was filed against Anand Giri under IPC section 306 (abetment to suicide) at George Town Police station in UP's Prayagraj.

On Wednesday, Anand Giri and 'Bara Hanuman Mandir' chief priest Aadya Tiwari were sent to 14 days of judicial custody. The police had detained Anand Giri along with two other persons from Haridwar mere minutes after he spoke to Republic TV on Monday.

Speaking to Republic, Sudhir Kumar Srivastava, the counsel of Anand Giri and Aadya Tiwari called his clients innocent and informed them that they would be moving bail application. Sudhir also claimed that the alleged suicide note of Narendra Giri was fake.

Image: PTI