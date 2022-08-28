Maharashtra: 3 Naxalites With Cumulative Reward Of Rs 10 Lakh On Their Heads Held

Nagpur, Aug 28 (PTI) Three alleged Naxalites carrying cumulative rewards of Rs 10 lakh on their heads were arrested from Koyar forest and Jharewada in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, some 170 kilometres from here, a police official said on Sunday.

Ramesh Pallo (29) and Tani alias Shashi Pungati (23) were held in an operation by the Special Operation Squad (C-60 commandos) and the Central Reserve Police Force's Battalion 37 from Koyar forest while Arjun alias Mahesh Narote (27) was nabbed from Jharewada in another operation, Superintendent of Police Ankit Goyal said in a statement.

"Pallo is a scout member with 13 offences against his name. Pungati, a member of the outlawed group's company 10, has seven offences against her name. They both carried rewards of Rs 4 lakh each on their heads," an official said.

"Narote was active in the Bhamragarh dalam. He has 27 serious offences registered against him. Gadchiroli police has arrested 57 alleged Maoists in 2021-2022," he added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)