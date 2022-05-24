Maharashtra ATS Nabs Suspected Terrorist From Pune; To Be Produced Before Court On May 24

In a major development, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorist Squad on Tuesday caught a suspected terrorist from Pune. The detained suspect was identified as Junaid, an Indian resident living in Pune for a long while. According to the ATS, the suspect is associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror network.

Maharashtra ATS is set to produce the terror suspect before a Special Court in Pune later today (May 24). According to the ATS, the detained accused is linked with LET and does recruitment for the terrorist network from India. The ATS will produce him before the court and take him on remand for further probe.

The arrest comes only a day after the Jammu and Kashmir Police confirmed the arrest of five 'hybrid' LeT terrorists, including three who were allegedly involved in the killing of a sarpanch in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district. In a related update, last week, security forces arrested two over-ground workers of Lashkar-e-Taiba from J&K's Budgam district.

Three LET terrorists nabbed by J&K Police

A month after an independently-elected village sarpanch, Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo, was killed by terrorists at Goshbug in the Pattan area of Baramulla district, the J&K police have now nabbed three terrorists in connection with the case. According to the police, the three terrorists were taken under custody, while arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession. As per reports, the three arrested terrorists were identified as Noor Mohammad Yatoo, Mohammad Rafiq Parray, and Ashiq Hussain Parray, all from the same area where the attack took place.

Briefing about the same, Baramulla SSP Rayees Bhatt spoke exclusively to Republic on Monday and stated that a sleeper cell angle has emerged in the matter where a terrorist is said to be teaching at a madrasa and the angle is presently under the police lens.

"Following the death of the sarpanch whose body was found in the orchards, we had launched a very vigorous operation and followed some leads. On the basis of that, we had zeroed on certain suspects and after meticulous interrogation and probe, we finally managed to crack the case," he said.

The incident took place in April this year when a village sarpanch, Bangroo was killed in a targeted attack by terrorists in J&K's Baramulla district.

(Image: PTI)