Maharashtra ATS Reaches J&K To Probe Terror-funding Case Linked To Junaid Mohammad

The Maharashtra unit of the Anti-Terror Squad reached Jammu and Kashmir to investigate Junaid Mohammad's links with the terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad on Monday. The ATS' visit to J&K came after during a preliminary investigation it was revealed that three of Mohammad's handlers - Hamidulla Zargar of Kulgaon, Aftab Shah of Kishtwad and Umar - who are presently on the run, are from the valley.

Junaid Mohammad's terror funding case

Mohammad, 28, was arrested from the house of his relative in the Dapodi area of Pune on May 24. A native of Khamgaon taluka in the Buldhana district of Maharashtra, Mohammad was arrested for his alleged role in a terror funding case. His arrest came after a complaint was lodged by assistant police inspector Swapnil Chavan at the ATS police station in Kalachowkie, Mumbai. He was arrested under sections 121(a) (conspiracy), 153(a) (promoting enmity) and 116 (abutment of offence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 66 (Computer-related offences) of the IT Act.

According to officials, Mohammad was found accepting Rs 10,000 as funds from a Jammu and Kashmir-based terror organisation. Officials said that the ATS had alleged that the accused travelled to J&K at least four times, and was in touch with the Lashkar-e-Toiba leadership in the state, and also took Rs 10,000 as finance to procure arms and further the terrorist agenda.

Junaid Mohammad in 10-day police custody

Post his arrest, he was produced in a Pune court, where Aditional Sessions Judge SR Navander remanded Junaid to custody till June 3 after the ATS sought 10 days of custody.

During the hearing, ATS told the court that the arrested accused Junaid was in contact with Hamidulla Zargar of Kulgaon, Aftab Shah of Kishtwad and Umar - all from Jammu and Kashmir. The police inspector attached with the ATS, Manjusha Bhosale, informed the court that these three persons are now wanted in the case. Bhosale is currently investigating the case.

Reports quoted Bhosale as saying, "Between 2021 and April 2022, Zargar had formed a WhatsApp group called ‘Ansar Gazwatul Hind/Tawheed’ and Junaid was also part of it. They discussed anti-national and terror activities. Junaid was in contact with Aftab Shah and Umar and he had also received ₹10,000 in two transactions. They were working for the banned terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Toiba, which is based in Pakistan. The accused were looking for new members for arms collection and training for terror activities in various parts of India. Junaid had been frequently changing his SIM cards. He also created various accounts on Facebook for recruiting new members."

"The terror module involving Hamidulla Zargar of Kulgaon, Aftab Shah of Kishtwad and Umar had planned to carry out anti-national activities at crowded places across India. The ATS plans to investigate the arrested suspect if other persons had been trained for terror activities," Bhosale further said, seeking custody.